Live Now
Closing arguments begin in Pres. Trump’s impeachment trial

TxDPS: Reward raised to $4K for wanted Houston man, tied to Texarkana and Louisiana

News

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has increased a reward to $4,000 in hopes of finding a convicted sex offender that secretly fled his home in 2018.

According to Texas DPS, 48-year-old Leonard Dee Taylor failed to comply with sex offender registration requirements and violated his parole. Taylor has been wanted since April 2018, when he secretly left his home in Houston.

Texas DPS says in 2003, Taylor was convicted in Texarkana on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after incidents involving two girls, ages 4 and 9. Taylor has ties to Bowie County and parts of Louisiana.

Taylor is described by troopers as standing 5’11, weighs about 150 pounds, and has tattoos on the top of both hands. Authorities are advising people to not apprehend Taylor because he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Gift cards destroyed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift cards destroyed"

the Tampa Bay Vipers volunteer at a food bank in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Vipers volunteer at a food bank in Plant City"

Trafficking arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trafficking arrest"

Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earth Fare to close all stores, set to begin inventory liquidation sales"

Streetcar and bus collision in Downtown Tampa blocks intersection

Thumbnail for the video titled "Streetcar and bus collision in Downtown Tampa blocks intersection"

Streetcar and bus collide in Downtown Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Streetcar and bus collide in Downtown Tampa"

Go behind the scenes at ZooTampa in new show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go behind the scenes at ZooTampa in new show"

WFLA's Gayle Guyardo thanks viewers, co-workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA's Gayle Guyardo thanks viewers, co-workers"

Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering Rosewood: Artist pays tribute in art display at TIA"

Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Countdown to Super Bowl in Tampa begins"

Super Bowl host committee passes baton to Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Super Bowl host committee passes baton to Tampa"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss