In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(NBC News) — They’ll have to split it, but who would complain.

Two winning tickets were sold for Wednesday’s $632 million jackpot Powerball drawing, lottery officials said.

One was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, California, and the other was sold in Wisconsin.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s drawing were 6-14-25-33-46 with a Powerball of 17.

