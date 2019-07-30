2 tropical waves to watch; low possibility of development

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The tropics get more active during the months of August and September, and Storm Team 8 along with the National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves across the Atlantic Basin today.

The first tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean Sea only has a 10% chance of developing into a tropical system, but the moisture associated with the wave will spread north. That moisture eventually increases clouds and rain across the state of Florida by the end of the week.

The second tropical wave has just emerged off the coast of Africa. While it should not develop in the short term, long-range it has a 20% chance of gaining tropical characteristics as it heads west across the Atlantic Ocean.

Be sure to watch Tracking the Tropics every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. on WFLA Now to stay up-to-date. It is an in-depth discussion with several meteorologists about the tropics.