Two Tampa single moms move into their new homes before Thanksgiving. (wfla)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two hardworking Tampa moms received the keys to their new homes Tuesday morning.

Their dream of homeownership became a reality thanks to the City of Tampa’s Infill Housing Program which offers closing cost help and forgivable down payment loans to buyers in the Dare to Own the Dream Homeownership program.

To be considered for the program, home buyers must fall within the 80 percent area median income bracket.

“I just care about my son because I want my son to have a home,” said Denisheisha, a recipient.

Denisheisha is a single mom with a nine-year-old son working at Tampa General Hospital as a distribution technician. Not only does she face difficulties as a single parent, but she’s also legally deaf and was born with a nerve deficiency in her ears.

“She never gave up, she always was the one that said, ‘I got it, I’ll do it and never really wanted any help, so I’m super proud of her,” Denisheisha’s mom shared.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Warrick Dunn awarded the two single moms with $5,000 in down payment assistance checks through his Home For the Holidays program. Aaron’s also provided each homeowner $10,000 worth of furnishings.