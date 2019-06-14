Two Italians killed during crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Highway Patrol officers are currently investigating a crash that killed two motorcyclists from Italy on I-75 in Marion County.

According to officers, the crash happened Thursday around 9:47 a.m. on the northbound lanes of I-75 near milepost 343.

Officers say the two motorcyclists, Bruno Dicosimo, 55, and Francesco Vitagliano, who were from Torino, Italy, were driving on the inside lane when traffic ahead slowed down.

Dicosimo tried slowing down when he lost control and fell on his side.

Vitagliano tried avoiding Dicosimo, causing him to lose control as well.

Both men were separated from their motorcycles and landed in the center lane, where they were hit by a tractor-trailer.

Tractor-trailer driver, Rudolph Henriques, 66, was then hit by a fourth driver, Ralph Plato, 50.

No other information has been released at this time.

