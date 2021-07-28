Two-headed sea turtle hatchling found on South Carolina beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A two-headed sea turtle hatchling has been found on a beach in South Carolina.

South Carolina State Parks said employees at Edisto Beach State Park found the hatchling during a routine patrol last Wednesday.

“While performing an inventory this past Wednesday, patrollers and volunteers found three alive loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings still in the chamber, but one hatchling in particular stood out because it had two heads!”

According to the state park, the two heads were the result of a genetic mutation.

They said other two-headed hatchlings had been found in South Carolina over the past for years, but it’s the first time they’ve been found at Edisto Beach State Park.

