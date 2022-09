SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has reported two deaths that “appear to be” due to Hurricane Ian.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the agency was notified of two deaths in unincorporated areas of the county.

SCSO said both people relied on oxygen tanks that were disabled when the power went out. Deputies identified them as a 94-year-old man in the Palmer Ranch area and an 80-year-old woman in north Sarasota.