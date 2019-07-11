Twitter back up after users report widespread outages

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 13: In this photo illustration, logos for the microblogging site Twitter, displayed on the internet on September 13, 2013 in London, England. Twitter has announced plans to float on the stockmarket. (Photo illustration by Mary Turner/Getty Images)

(WFLA) – If you had trouble accessing Twitter on Thursday, you’re not the only one.

Twitter users throughout the United States and other parts of the world reported widespread outages for about an hour Thursday afternoon. The issues with the social media platform started around 2:45 p.m., according to DownDetector. Everything seemed back to normal by 4 p.m.

During the outage, users who tried visiting the website on a desktop or laptop were given an error message.

“Something is technically wrong,” the message read. “Thanks for noticing—we’re going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon.”

The Twitter app gave users an error message saying tweets weren’t loading correctly.

More than 47,000 users reported problems to DownDetector. A live map on the website showed outages from coast to coast in the U.S. The map also showed outages in parts of South America and Europe.

Last week, social media users had issues with Facebook and Instagram. Both social media sites were down for hours.

