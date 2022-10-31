TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Twitter could get more expensive with the news that verified users might have to pay a monthly fee to keep their status. Elon Musk tweeted that the company is examining new ways to “revamp” getting verified.

When the Twitter Blue subscription offer first launched in 2021, it cost $2.99 a month. In October, the price jumped to $4.99.

According to Platformer’s Casey Newton, Twitter executives are “strongly considering” requiring that those with a blue check mark on their profile to pay $4.99 a month for a Twitter Blue subscription or lose their badge.

Sources told Newton that executives have spent the weekend talking about the idea and making plans to make it official. The news comes just days after Musk’s $44 billion Twitter buyout deal became official.

A report from The Verge suggested it could cost more than just $4.99. The report stated that Twitter plans to charge $19.99 for the Twitter Blue subscription, this means if you have a blue checkmark and don’t pay the fee, you’ll no longer be verified.

Twitter Blue is a subscription offer that gives “exclusive access to premium features,” including allowing users to undo a tweet, edit a published tweet, organize bookmarks into folders, pin conversations in your DMs, upload videos up to 10 minutes long and read through your feed without ads.

According to The Verge, users will be given 90 days to subscribe before the check is gone. In addition, employees working on the project were given until Nov. 7 to rollout the new changes.

The potential of paying to be verified is worrying those already verified considering the whole reason it was created was to let people know that the verified account is authentic, notable, and active.

So far, it’s unclear if this change will actually go into affect for verified users.