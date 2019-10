Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) can’t make the catch on a pass down field as Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to pull off the rare two-game sweep of their NFC South rival Carolina Panthers this morning at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

The Panthers defeated the Buccaneers 37-26. Jameis Winston tossed five interceptions and was sacked seven times during the contest.

Here are the social media highlights from the game:

This is OUR house today. 😤 pic.twitter.com/BBaJfQxk3I — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 13, 2019

The #Bucs defense bailed out Jameis Winston big time on the opening Panthers drive. It's 3-0 Carolina early. The Bucs have run one offensive play. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) October 13, 2019

Perhaps the spark the #Bucs need to wake up. Former Sickles HS star Ray-Ray McCloud fumbles a punt and the Bucs cash it in with a Ronald Jones TD run. 10-7 now — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) October 13, 2019

#Bucs Jameis Winston has been sacked 6 times in the 1st half. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) October 13, 2019

Carolina's Bruce Irvin is credited with deflecting the pass on #Bucs Jameis Winston's 2nd interception of the day. Costly stuff going on now. Vernon Hargreaves slips and no one can wrap up Christian McCaffrey. 17-7 now. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) October 13, 2019

