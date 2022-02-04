Twitter begins a global test of a new feature: a downvote button

News
Posted: / Updated:

Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco in 2019. (Photo by Glenn CHAPMAN / AFP) (Photo by GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(NBC News) — Twitter took a step Thursday toward adding a prominent new feature: a downvote button.

The social media company said it was expanding a test to a worldwide selection of people who use the app after it got what it said was positive feedback from a limited experiment announced in July.

“We are still in the learning stage of this experiment and are looking to gain a better understanding of how Reply Downvoting could help us better surface the most relevant content for people on Twitter in the future,” the company said in a statement.

A similar feature has been a part of competitor Reddit since its founding in 2005, while Facebook has tried downvotes but never moved forward.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss