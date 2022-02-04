Twitter begins a global test of a new feature: a downvote button

Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco in 2019. (Photo by Glenn CHAPMAN / AFP) (Photo by GLENN CHAPMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(NBC News) — Twitter took a step Thursday toward adding a prominent new feature: a downvote button.

The social media company said it was expanding a test to a worldwide selection of people who use the app after it got what it said was positive feedback from a limited experiment announced in July.

“We are still in the learning stage of this experiment and are looking to gain a better understanding of how Reply Downvoting could help us better surface the most relevant content for people on Twitter in the future,” the company said in a statement.

A similar feature has been a part of competitor Reddit since its founding in 2005, while Facebook has tried downvotes but never moved forward.

