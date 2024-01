TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a new year, and this time, Tampa General Hospital welcomed not one, but two new babies at the time for their first delivery of 2024.

The hospital said it welcomed twin babies, a boy and girl, early Monday morning.

Photo courtesy of Tampa General Hospital

The boy was born at 2:20 a.m. with his sister following 14 minutes later.

“Here’s to a great 2024!” the hospital said.