Scattered showers and possibly a few storms will accompany a cold front overnight. The good news is by commute time Monday morning, rain should be all said and done. Lows Monday will drop into the low 60s with chilly highs in the upper 60s with lots of afternoon sunshine.

Keep the jacket handy as Tuesday morning will drop into the 40s, but warm nicely to the mid to upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday.

A second cold front will move through late Wednesday into early Thursday providing another chance o scattered showers.

It turns much colder behind that front with highs Thursday through Saturday only rising to the mid to upper 60s with lows in the 40s so bring a jacket to celebrate Gasparilla!