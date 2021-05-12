Turkey vultures terrorizing Hillsborough neighborhood, residents say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Families in a neighborhood in Westchase say turkey vultures are invading the area and tearing up their homes.

Resident Judy Oliveri says the neighborhood is overrun with the birds which have been multiplying since they showed up three years ago.

“We could have 20 to 25 vultures on our roofs. They land on our screens, their under feathers are all over the roof, their droppings are all over the place,” Oliveri said.

People in the neighborhood say the birds are damaging houses and getting more aggressive with pets and kids.

“Sometimes I get really scared by that — they just start squawking,” said 9-year-old Arnav Korde.

“They are destroying our neighborhood and our property values. I would like them gone,” Oliveri said.

According to Eric Goldstein, turkey vultures are protected by the Migratory Bird Act of 1918, so, you can’t touch them.

“Because of all of the construction it disturbed their habitat and because of that they were finding different places to live,” Goldstein said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will remove the birds, but the process is expected to take a few weeks.

“We’re just waiting on the USDA to contact us and tell us when they’re coming,” Goldstein said.