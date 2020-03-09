Tuesday primaries could cement Biden as Dems’ candidate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The last candidates standing in the Democratic presidential race will put their support to the test on Tuesday in another round of primaries.

Voters in six states, including Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington will all weigh in. The outcome could be a tipping point in the race to face President Trump.

The field of nearly 30 candidates, now down to just two frontrunners, includes progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders and moderate former Vice President Joe Biden. On Monday, they made their final pitch to voters in Missouri and Michigan.

Todd Belt, a political scientist at George Washington University, says with Biden now leading in delegates, Tuesday’s results could be make or break for Sanders.

“Right now, Democrats really want someone who can beat Trump,” Belt said. “If Bernie can’t pull off Michigan, it’s not like he’ll be on life support, but he’ll be pretty close.”

Michigan is the biggest prize on Tuesday, holding more than a third of the 352 delegates up for grabs. It will also be the first of November’s battleground states to weigh in on the presidential election.

President Trump was able to snag the state in the last election with a strong trade message. Thanks to new trade deals, Liz Harrington with the Republican National Committee says the GOP is confident the president will defeat either Democratic candidate.

“Now they see he’s brought real results,” Harrington said. “He’s kept his promises.”

But trade expert Bill Reinsch says farmers and manufacturers who were hurt by the president’s tariffs could shift gears.

“I think in the farm community we’re not going to see the same degree of support for the president that we saw four years ago,” he said.

And with the polls showing that health care and wages top voters’ list of concerns, Reinsch said Michigan could flip back blue.

Michigan, Mississippi and Missouri will host open primaries on Tuesday, which allow any voter — Democrat, Republican or Independent — to vote in the Democratic primary race.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  "

Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice"

Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge"

Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself"

Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill"

Blake Snell on his second start of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blake Snell on his second start of the spring"

one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area"

Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo"

97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss