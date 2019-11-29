TSA finds high-capacity gun magazines hidden in baby toy at Orlando airport

News

by: , CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – TSA officials say an airline passenger at a Florida airport recently used a baby toy to try to smuggle ammunition onto a plane.

The high-capacity gun magazines were hidden inside a Prop-A-Pillar baby support toy, according to an online post by the agency. The post says the toy and the box were made to look factory-sealed.

But officers at Orlando International Airport took a closer look at the toy after an x-ray screening. That’s when the TSA says officers found and confiscated the ammunition. Police were also notified.

“Not to talk to you like a baby, but ‘magazines go in your checked bag. Not in the bag you carry-on. I got your nose!'” the TSA wrote in its post.

According to the agency, officers discovered more than 200 guns in carry-on bags nationwide during a recent two-week period. The agency is urging passengers to read TSA guidelines on transporting firearms.

LATEST FLORIDA NEWS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss