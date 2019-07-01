Try 100 exotic jerky varieties at ‘Beef Jerky Outlet’

MADERIA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – You can’t have the perfect beach day without some snacks.

At the Beef Jerky Outlet in Madeira Beach, you can pop in to try some different flavored jerky.

They range from the classics to very spicy strains like Cherry Maple to Bloody Mary to Carolina Reaper.

The exotic shop even has jerky in varieties like gator, kangaroo, pheasant and more.

Jerky sticks cost $2.49 and the beef jerky bags are $9.99 each.

You can also take a bite out of some unusual snacks.

The shop has bite-sized crickets and insect lollipops.

Stop by the Beef Jerky Outlet at 158 129th Avenue West in Madeira Beach every day from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Beef Jerky Outlet.