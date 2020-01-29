Trump signs USMCA deal to stop polluted sewage from flowing into Southern California

Breaking News
by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — With President Donald Trump’s signature on the USMCA deal, hundreds of millions of dollars will now go to stopping polluted water flowing from Mexico into Southern California.

“We were able to secure a huge local win, with this $300 million to finally clean up this pollution on the Tijuana River Valley,” said Rep. Mike Levin (D-Calif.)

Congressman Levin says over the last few years millions of gallons of sewage flowed from into the Tijuana River Valley in Mexico to the San Diego area.

“Make no mistake, we are going to need the Mexican government to step up, and acknowledge the seriousness of this issue,” Levin said. 

Congressman Scott Peters says environmental standards in Mexico haven’t been as strict and previous attempts to address the problem didn’t work.

But the USMCA offers a new opportunity.

“We leverage our trade relationships to affect things like the environment,” said Rep. Peters (D-Calif.)

While Congressman Peters says $300 million won’t cover the entire cost of the project — it’s a strong start for Mexico to begin fixing it’s infrastructure.

“This is a meaningful amount of money that could really help us fix this once and for all,” Peters said.

Republican San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer says he’s confident this deal provides a solution.

“That was our goal in San Diego, not a half-measure, not something that’s going to help a little bit. But let’s solve it,” said Mayor Kevin Faulconer, of San Diego. “This is an incredibly important agreement our economy in San Diego, for the dollars for the environmental issue, the Tijuana River Valley.”

With the U.S. and Mexico now on board, the agreement now waits for the final signature in Canada.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

