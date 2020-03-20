Breaking News
MacDill Air Force Base announces first positive coronavirus case

Trump invokes wartime measure in coronavirus fight

News

Invoking the Defense Production Act is an effort to accelerate the production of medical supplies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The United States is now using a war-time measure in an effort to get more critical medical supplies made by American companies that typically make other things.

If the spread of the coronavirus continues, medical professionals could face difficult choices.

“Well, this person will get care, this person will get a ventilator but this one won’t and, we’re sorry, but that person will die,” Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley hypothesized.

Merkley supports President Trump’s decision to invoke the Defense Production Act to call on American manufacturers to “retool” — in this case, to make critical medical equipment like ventilators and masks.

FILE – Medical face masks. (NEXSTAR)

“This is absolutely the right time to invoke this act,” said Merkley.

General Motors already announced it is halting vehicle production in the U.S. On Friday, Trump said he had asked GM to start producing medical equipment instead.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he urged the president to act now to order manufacturers to start making critical medical equipment and promised to support the decision.

“Congress will make whatever resources are needed available to the Defense Department very quickly to implement this act,” Schumer said.

Lawmakers said the U.S. stockpiles of medical equipment will likely be depleted soon and the end of the coronavirus crisis is nowhere in sight.

FILE – A worker in a manufacturing warehouse in the United States. (NEXSTAR)

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 loggerhead sea turtles released back into wild by The Florida Aquarium"

Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Food Drive South St. Petersburg School"

Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs fans ecstatic Tom Brady has now signed with team"

2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Clearwater families stuck in Ecuador due to coronavirus"

Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Teacher writes studetns letters"

Home, outdoor workouts surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home, outdoor workouts surge"

Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Siesta Key Beach packed one day before closing due to coronavirus crisis"

Parking lot packed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parking lot packed"

Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida Keys will close to visitors Sunday"

Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss