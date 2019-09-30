Trump: ‘I deserve to meet my accuser’

(CNN) – President Donald Trump sounded off on Sunday night, tweeting that he wants to meet the whistleblower who “represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fradulent way.”

“Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called ‘whistleblower,’ represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way.”

The president went on to say:

“I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented second & third hand information, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the ‘whistleblower,'” he said. “Was this person spying on the u.S. President? Big consequences!”



Trump also took aim at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who confirmed earlier Sunday there is a tentative agreement for the whistleblower to testify before his committee.

“His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the president of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for fraud and treason.”

“What is going on now is the single greatest scam in the history of American politics,” the president said.

Democrats disagree, saying the president took advantage of his power to solicit interference from Ukraine in the 2020 election.

“This is serious evidence of wrongdoing. The president has betrayed his oath of office,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York).

A rough transcript from the White House shows President Trump repeatedly urged Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“The president did nothing in this phone call that’s impeachable,” said Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Minority Leader).

Trump denies any wrongdoing and critics of the incoming impeachment inquiry say its deja vu all over again following Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

But democrats leading the probe disagree.

“After the last two years that we’ve been through the president well understood that it was illegal to seek foreign assistance in a campaign. And immediately after Mueller testified, that is exactly what he was back at doing again,” said Rep. Adam Schiff (D-House Intelligence Committee Chairman).

And the White House will soon find out if that is impeachable conduct.

Schiff told CBS’ “60 minutes” that his committee intends to subpoena documents from President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, who was mentioned 31 times in the whistleblower complaint.

Giuliani responded, blasting Schiff as an “illegitimate chairman,” but would not say whether he would comply.

