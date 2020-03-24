Coronavirus in US: Trump hopes to lift social distancing guidelines by Easter

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump is considering modifying his social distancing recommendations in an effort to help the economy.

Trump said he’s taking medical advice about the coronavirus pandemic into consideration but is still considering changing previous recommendations for social distancing.

“More people are going to die if we allow this to continue,” he said. “We have to go back to work – our people want to go back to work.”

The president also said he wants to have businesses up and running again by Easter.

“It’s like the cure is worse than the problem,” Trump remarked.

California Representative Mark Takano said he’s also worried about the economy.

“It is jarring to be in this new reality but we can’t put the economics ahead of human life,” Takano said.

But some doctors and lawmakers warn that lifting restrictions too soon could have deadly consequences and still have negative impacts on the economy.

“It is a great personal sacrifice and burden for families to go through this, I know,” said Sen. Richard Durbin (D-IL). “But if at the end of the day we can reduce the number of people who suffer or die from this virus, it is worth the sacrifice.”

While Trump and the coronavirus task force have issued recommendations, it’s the mayors and governors who are issuing orders that people must follow.

This week, several governors around the country issued stay-at-home orders, including Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

“It’s time to hunker down in order to win this fight,” Inslee said.

