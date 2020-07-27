LIVE NOW /
Trump greets Vietnam vet who walked 300 miles from NC to White House

News
WASHINGTON (NBC) — A Vietnam veteran has made his way to the White House after walking 300 miles from North Carolina to Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump greeted Terry Sharpe, known as the “Walking Marine” on the south lawn Monday morning.

Sharpe, 69, completed his 300 mile journey from his hometown in North Carolina to Washington D.C. to raise awareness for veterans’ issues including veteran suicide, veteran hunger, and veteran homelessness.

Trump looked on Monday as Sharpe walked through the finish line to cheers from supporters.

It’s a mission that the veteran has completed eight times, and this is his final trek to Washington D.C.

