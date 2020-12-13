Trump executive order turns Christmas Eve into federal holiday this year

President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump speaks during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday that makes Christmas Eve an official federal holiday this year.

“All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, the day before Christmas Day,” the legislation said.

Other presidents have offered federal workers a half day in the past, but this executive order gives employees a fully-paid day off.

There are exceptions to the order, of course, with some employees still having to report for duty for reasons of “national security, defense or other public need.”

