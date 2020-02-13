Trump admin warns sanctuary cities: Consequences are coming

News

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The Trump administration is warning sanctuary cities and states that consequences are coming. 

“You’re actively undermining law enforcement. You put officers at risk, and the communities they’re supposed to be responsible to,” said Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Ken Cuccinelli. 

Cuccinelli says DHS is deciding how to deal with states like California, which he says illegally withhold information about undocumented criminals from federal authorities. 

He says in two cases city officials even warned undocumented immigrants about planned ICE raids. 

“We’re looking at all our options with respect to sanctuary cities and states, because of the harm done to public safety and national security,” Cuccinelli said.

DHS already took action In New York and Attorney General William Barr filed three federal lawsuits against New Jersey, California and King County in Washington State, pushing back against their sanctuary policies.

“Today is a significant escalation in the federal government’s effort to confront the resistance of sanctuary cities,” said Attorney General Barr. 

California Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., calls the attacks on sanctuary policies retribution. 

“We’re not going to give in to his kind of threat or intimidation,” Rep. Schiff said. “California doesn’t share his form of xenophobia.”

He says lawmakers representing California will do everything possible to prepare and to fight back. 

“The president has always had the attitude of you’re either with me or you’re against me,” Rep. Schiff said. “That goes for people, but it also goes for states.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Former Moffitt director speaks out after suing cancer center following China allegations

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Former Moffitt director speaks out after suing cancer center following China allegations"

Man arrested in Tampa Chipotle voyeurism case works at youth skating facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested in Tampa Chipotle voyeurism case works at youth skating facility"

Cases of coronavirus top 200 as Florida couple awaits end of quarantine on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cases of coronavirus top 200 as Florida couple awaits end of quarantine on cruise ship"

MacDill plane carrying middle school students forced to make emergency landing during refueling trip

Thumbnail for the video titled "MacDill plane carrying middle school students forced to make emergency landing during refueling trip"

Couples who met at Town 'N' Country Senior Center celebrate Valentine's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Couples who met at Town 'N' Country Senior Center celebrate Valentine's Day"

Trooper Remembered

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trooper Remembered"

Full memorial service for fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full memorial service for fallen FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock"

HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO 911 Call - Barrington Middle School Incident"

the Tampa Bay Rays stress the importance of staying healthy this season

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Rays stress the importance of staying healthy this season"

Subject of Better Call Behnken investigation arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "Subject of Better Call Behnken investigation arrested"

Road Rants: FDOT to evaluate Hillsborough Ave

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: FDOT to evaluate Hillsborough Ave"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss