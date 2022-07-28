TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida caretaker is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a senior, Attorney General Ashley Moody and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said that the live-in caretaker, Cynthia Sirmans, used the 88-year-old’s credit card while the victim spent time in the hospital due to a life-threatening illness.

Investigators said that Sirmans charged more than $47,000 to the victim’s card. They said the transactions ranged from gift card purchases to expensive radio-controlled cars.

“The defendant in this case was trusted to take care of a Florida senior, but while the victim was in the hospital with a life-threatening illness, she used the opportunity to rack up tens of thousands of dollars in fraudulent credit-card charges in the victim’s name. Working with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, we uncovered the scheme and now the so-called caregiver will have to face my statewide prosecutors and answer for her crimes,” Moody said.

Deputies said that Sirmans made more than 100 charges to the senior’s credit card over a four-month period. According to investigators, Sirmans spent nearly $6,000 on five radio-controlled cars.

During an interview, investigators said Sirmans admitted to making the transactions on the victim’s card and using the victim’s bank account to pay off charges to hide the transactions.

Sirmans was charged with exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult and criminal use of personal identification, which are both second-degree felonies.

“It’s truly despicable when a vulnerable person in our community entrusts their life and finances to another, and then is taken advantage of so cruelly. It is the work of some of the worst in society. Our detectives are working diligently to seek out these criminals and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

