Truckers say personal cars making job more difficult during coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) — Ken Hall is a long haul truck driver who delivers food products and produce to Walmart and Publix warehouses.

His work is vital to keep food on store shelves, but hall says his job is being made more difficult because private motorists are ignoring stay at home orders across the country.

“Right now you’ve got a lot of people who are off from work, but it doesn’t seem like they are off from work, it seems like they are on vacation and they come into the truck stops and they are getting all of the food and that type of stuff,” Hall said.

As private restaurants remain closed, Hall says it’s becoming more difficult for him to find places to eat when he’s working.

“Even on the turnpike, most of those restaurants are closed inside, so the only options that truck drivers have is inside the store,” Hall said. “And it might be limited to what you can pick to eat.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay at home order Wednesday.

Trucker Joseph Martin is hoping people follow it. Martin says he drives freight through 48 states and right now he says his job isn’t easy.

“Right now it’s rough because it’s hard to get in and get stuff to eat at restaurants, we can’t sit down to eat,” Martin said.

Even fast food restaurants have declined him service because their in store dining rooms are closed and his truck can’t squeeze through drive through lanes.

Martin says he was recently refused service when he tried to walk up to a drive through window at a fast food store outside of Las Vegas.

“The lady said, ‘Can I help you?’ I said, ‘I’m here to pay for my food.’ And she said, ‘You didn’t come through the drive through.’ And I said, ‘I can’t fit.’ And she said, ‘Well, I can’t help you.'”

