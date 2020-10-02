Truck involved in I-4 crash was hauling boat and camper at the same time

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A driver was pulling two trailers behind a truck when they crashed on Interstate 4 on Friday, snarling traffic for early morning commuters.

Troopers said the 30-year-old driver was towing a boat trailer and a camper trailer when they lost control of the truck, causing both the camper and the boat trailer to jacknife.

The impact sent both the boat and the camper into the eastbound entrance ramp from Thonotosassa Road.

Troopers said the driver was cited for careless driving, as well as vehicle registration and oversize load violations.

