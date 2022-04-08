ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Friday’s Tampa Bay Rays home opener against the Baltimore Orioles is sold out.

The team has sold out their home opener for 16 consecutive seasons, excluding the 2020 season, which was played without fans.

The 2022 season is presented by Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Batting practice begins at noon, the Orioles will be introduced at 2:45 p.m., and the Rays will be introduced minutes later. The 2021 American League East Champions banner will be unveiled shortly before the first pitch, which is slated for 3:10 p.m.

BK Jackson will perform the national anthem, and the team will honor Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Toni Schuck and her husband, Sergeant Scott Schuck of Pasco County Sheriff’s Office before the game.

