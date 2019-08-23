Tropical wave near Miami has 70% chance of development over next 5 days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical wave near Miami now has a 70 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next five days.

The system is bringing scattered thunderstorms and showers over the western Bahamas and the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. update.

It’s expected to move near or over South Florida by Friday evening.

The NHC says a tropical depression will likely form over the weekend or early next week as the low moves toward the southeastern coast.

If it continues to grow, the disturbance could be the fourth named storm of the 2019 hurricane season, “Dorian.”

The system could bring heavy rains to southern and central Florida over the weekend.

