Tropical Storm Olga weakens to become post-tropical cyclone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two tropical storms formed Friday – Olga in the Gulf of Mexico and Pablo far out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Depression 17 strengthened in the Gulf Friday evening to become Tropical Storm Olga.

As of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, the post-tropical cyclone was located about 170 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana. It was still producing maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and heading to the north-northeast at 17 mph.

Olga is expected to become a post-tropical low with gale-force winds before the center reaches the coast.

Pablo also formed Friday evening as a small tropical storm in the far northeast Atlantic. Tropical Storm Pablo does not pose any threat to the continental United States.

The NHC says the small core of Pablo will pass near or over the Azores this weekend. It’s expected to become an extratropical cyclone in the coming days.