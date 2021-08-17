TROPICAL STORM HENRI 5 A.M. UPDATE: Storm gradually strengthens in the Atlantic near Bermuda

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Henri, the eighth named storm of hurricane season, has gradually strengthened in the Atlantic as it swirls near Bermuda.

At 5 a.m. ET Tuesday, Henri was about 135 miles south-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, and tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 35 miles from the storm’s center. It was moving west-southwest at 5 mph.

The storm is forecast to turn toward the west Tuesday night as it moves south of Bermuda, then turn west-northwest or northwest by Thursday. Some strengthening is possible over the next two days, the hurricane center said.

Henri is one of three tropical systems in the Tropics. Fred, which weakened to a depression, is over Alabama Tuesday morning, while Grace, a tropical storm, is heading toward Jamaica and causing flooding in parts of Hispaniola.