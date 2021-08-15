TROPICAL STORM GRACE 5 AM UPDATE: Storm still disorganized, brings flooding risk to Puerto Rico, other islands

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Grace, still disorganized, is currently in an environment that could help it strengthen as it moves “fairly quickly” through the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center says.

The storm is currently moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour with max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. The NHC predicts that there will be some modest strengthening before it hits the Dominican Republic, where it is expected to weaken as it crosses the island of Hispaniola.

Afterward, there is some uncertainty with regards to the storm’s intensity, although Grace’s low-level center could dissipate over Hispaniola. Much of this depends on the storm’s interaction with the Greater Antilles.

Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico Sunday. These conditions would continue for the entirety of Hispaniola Monday.

Heavy rain and flooding could occur in these islands. In Puerto Rico’s case, mudslides and stream flooding could happen.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Saba and Sint Eustatius

Sint Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

Dominican Republic from the southern Haitian border to Samana

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for: