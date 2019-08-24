Tropical Storm Dorian develops in the Atlantic; tracking two other disturbances

Tampa, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Dorian has become the fourth named storm of the Atlantic season per the 5 PM update from the National Hurricane Center.

NHC forecast track for Tropical Storm Dorian.

At 5 PM on Saturday, Tropical Storm Dorian was located roughly 725 miles east of Barbados. The storm is moving west at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of around 40 mph. A general movement to the west northwest is expected over the next five days.

The current forecast for the very compact tropical system has Dorian intensifying into a hurricane as it crosses the Lesser Antilles and moves into the northeastern Caribbean Sea.

The NHC is also monitoring Invest 98L situated over the Florida Atlantic coast. Little to no development is expected tonight or Sunday as it drifts north along the coast – but after the storm emerges into the Atlantic, environmental conditions will be more favorable for development. This area of low pressure will likely become a depression or tropical storm early next week. A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance on Sunday. Thankfully, this system is eventually moving out to sea.

Another weak area of low pressure has formed along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf coast. This system likely won’t have time to develop before it moves inland with only a low 10% chance of development.