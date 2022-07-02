TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Colin, the third named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, formed over South Carolina Saturday morning.

As of 5 a.m., the storm had max sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving northeast at 8 mph.

Tropical Storm Colin was said to be located around 50 miles southwest of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The system is expected to move along the coastline of the Carolinas before going back into the Atlantic and dissipating by Monday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for the following areas: