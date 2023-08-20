Showers will move into eastern counties this morning, but the coast will stay dry as temps will hold steady in the upper 70s and low 80s across the Bay Area. With intermittent downpours throughout the day, highs will only rise to the low 90s.

There will be fewer showers Monday and much drier air for the rest of the week. That means high temperatures could rise to near record levels all week long, topping out in the mid 90s. Lows will be in the upper 70s all week long.

Tropical depression number six as well as several other disturbances will not impact Florida even though other depressions could form.