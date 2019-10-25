Tropical depression becomes Olga in Gulf, Tropical Storm Pablo forms far out in Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two tropical storms formed Friday – Olga in the Gulf of Mexico and Pablo far out in the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Depression 17 strengthened in the Gulf Friday evening to become Tropical Storm Olga.

Olga is expected to be short-lived. The system is forecast to merge with a cold front in the coming hours and dissipate, leaving behind just remnants.

Olga is 260 miles south of Louisiana and moving northeast with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

The National Hurricane Center says the center of Olga will likely move over the northern Gulf coast late Friday or early Saturday before moving through the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys later in the weekend. Olga is expected to become a post-tropical low with gale-force winds before the center reaches the coast.

Pablo also formed Friday evening as a small tropical storm in the far northeast Atlantic. Tropical Storm Pablo does not pose any threat to the continental United States.

The system is about 325 miles southwest of the Azores and is moving southeast with 45 mph maximum sustained winds.

The NHC says the small core of Pablo will pass near or over the Azores this weekend. It’s expected to become an extratropical cyclone in the coming days.