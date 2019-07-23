Tropical Depression 3 dissipates off coast of Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A tropical depression that formed in the Bahamas and moved north off the shore of Florida’s Atlantic coast has now dissipated.

According to the National Hurricane Center, remnants of Tropical Depression Three dissipated at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The system was located about 60 miles east-southeast of Daytona Beach, Florida around 11 a.m. Tuesday when it dissipated.

The system is forecast to bring about 1 to 3 inches of rainfall across the Bahamas on Tuesday.

Storm Team 8 began tracking Tropical Depression 3 over the weekend when it was classified as a disturbance. The NHC initially gave it just a low 30 percent chance of developing, but in an outlook sent out Monday afternoon they bumped it up to 60 percent. Convection has flared up in the past 24 hours indicating the showers and storms were organizing.

The National Hurricane Center has also given a broad area in the northern Gulf a 20% chance of developing over the next five days. If anything were to develop, it would be very weak. Enhanced rainfall over Florida will be likely through Friday as winds blow onshore. Sunday, winds shift back and afternoon storms will be likely again.

