Trooper injured, armed robbery suspects arrested after multi-county chase in Tampa Bay

LAKELAND, Fla (WFLA) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper sustained minor injuries while stopping a high-speed chase on Sunday morning.

A camera on the patrol car captured the moments the culprits’ vehicle slammed into the trooper’s cruiser.

Tarpon Springs police told 8 On Your Side the chase started after the three suspects followed a bartender 25 miles from her workplace in Tampa to her home. A security camera at the Tarpon Springs residence recorded the moments the woman was robbed at gunpoint, screamed and ran inside the house.

Investigators said an officer attempted to stop the fleeing car. The suspects refused to pull over, and led police on a high speed chase on Interstate 4 through Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. The pursuit ended in Polk County by US-98 near Lakeland.

The FHP said the trooper injured in the crash was able to get out of the car and help take the two men and a woman into custody. Investigators had not identified the suspects as of Monday morning. Detectives said they would likely face armed robbery charges.