Trio arrested on drug charges hours after winning Florida lottery

DELTONA, Fla. (WESH) – Three Deltona residents were arrested on drug charges Tuesday, just hours after two of them had redeemed a scratch-off ticket worth $20,000, deputies said.

Luis Correa, 39, and Migdalia Cruz, 59, were arrested on heroin-related charges, and Dana LaFlamme, 34, was arrested on a probation violation.

The trio was arrested at home on Howland Boulevard in Deltona after deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant.

When deputies showed up at the house, they said Cruz and Correa were standing outside, and LaFlamme was inside.

Correa was holding three bags of drugs which tested positive for both heroin and fentanyl, deputies said.

Cruz told detectives she had just returned from Orlando where she and her son claimed their $20,000 prize for a winning scratch-off ticket.

Correa is being held on $36,000 bail, Cruz was released on $5,000 bail, and LaFlamme is being held without bond, deputies said.

LATEST STORIES: