TRENDINGNOW July 16

If you are waking up in the middle of the night, experts have a few recommendations that they say can help you get back to sleep. If you have been awake for 25 minutes or longer, one recommendation from experts is to get out of bed and do a quiet activity that calms your mind, such as meditating or stretching.

Coffee consumption has been linked to a lower risk of COVID-19 infection. The study was conducted by Northwestern University, and this analysis stemmed from nearly 40,000 participants in the U.K.

Research shows that due to COVID-19, students are more likely to fall behind in math than in reading. One study suggests that turning to classmates for support may be a solution, and Nancy Alvarez has the details.

And that’s what’s trending now with Danny New on Bloom.

