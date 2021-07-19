Trending Today On Bloom

Brooklyn-based ice cream maker, Van Leeuwen and Kraft Heinz, created a macaroni and cheese-flavored ice cream, and it will hit freezers nationwide this week.

In a new study, scientists observed 250 older men and women’s white matter after incorporating walking and dancing into their routine for six months. Their findings indicated that a few brisk walks a week can slow memory decline.

The transition from pre-k to kindergarten is a critical time in development for a child. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill found that nearly half of incoming kindergartners have trouble adjusting. Nancy Alvarez has some ways parents can ease the transition for kids.

And that’s what’s trending now with Maggie Rodriguez on Bloom.

