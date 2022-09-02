TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Treasure Island Fire Rescue announced a new ‘Captain’ joining their ranks – one of 4,000 beagles rescued from a research facility by the Humane Society of the United States.

The fire department announced they adopted the 8-month-old dog – aptly named Captain – on Thursday. The department said the idea of getting a station dog came about after seeing media reports about animal welfare concerns at a facility owned by a company that conducts animal testing.

Government inspectors reportedly found that some beagles at the Envigo facility were being killed instead of treated and nursing mother beagles were denied food. Inspectors also said the food that was given out contained maggots, mold, and feces.

“After TIFR’s crew learned about the pups being rescued, they felt the heartache and wanted to contribute to finding them new homes,” the fire department wrote on Facebook. “He is now an official member of Station 24.”











(via Treasure Island Fire Rescue)

Now all Captain has to be concerned about is which firefighter gives the best belly rubs, and how many new friends he’ll make while representing the department at community events as their new mascot. The fire department said Captain will also serve as a therapy dog for local first responders.

“Not only is Captain a crucial part of Station 24, but he is loved and welcomed by all of the city of Treasure Island,” the fire department wrote.