Trapped by coronavirus: Tampa Bay area college students afraid they will not be able to leave Greece

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Thomas Marano is worried sick and hasn’t slept in days. The Pasco father-of-six says he feels helpless as he replays the sound of his daughter’s voice over the phone, sobbing and begging him for help.

“My baby girl is in trouble,” he said, eyes welling with tears. “Every time she says, please come save me, I fall to the floor basically.”

Thomas’ daughter, Linda, is among 21 students from Pasco-Hernando State College currently trapped in Athens, Greece amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The 24-year-old sophomore from Wesley Chapel has been in Greece since March 6 with her humanities class.

That was just as week ago, but a lot has changed in just a week.

Cases of coronavirus have spread like wildfire around the world, and experts say the outbreak is far from over, officially declaring coronavirus a pandemic just this week.

Linda Marano is, indeed, scared to death and desperate to get home. What’s worse, her father says, she suffers from seizures and severe PTSD. In fact, the Pasco student had a seizure Sunday night so severe, she fell to the ground.

“Just crying hysterical. Just totally crying hysterical,” he said. “She told me, they don’t know when we’re going to get out of here, they’re not telling us anything, we don’t know anything. We don’t know about any flight.”

Her father told 8 on Your Side his heart breaks every time he hears how scared she is. “I was crying. I was crying when I was reading them. It broke my heart, and I couldn’t do anything. I tried doing everything,” he explained.

Linda has been in constant contact with her father every day and is scheduled to fly back to Tampa Bay this Saturday on Lufthansa Airlines through Frankfurt. However, with the new travel restrictions in Europe, Linda says the flight may not happen

“She says they won’t tell her anything about the flight, no one knows anything,” Thomas maintains.

The Pasco dad says he’s contacted everyone he can think of from Florida politics, including Governor Ron DeSantis, both Florida state senators, and local lawmakers as well. In a letter to the Governor, he wrote “You’re the only one who can help me. I need your help.”

This, however, is the reaction he says he’s received.

“Not one response from all these emails and phone calls. Not one single response. And that’s horrible,” Thomas explained.

He says he doesn’t understand why the trip, costing nearly $5,000 a person, wasn’t canceled.

Now, he just wants his baby girl home – safe and sound.

“I want my daughter back, and nobody’s doing anything to get her back. I”m not getting answers from anybody,” Thomas said.

8 on your Side contacted Congressman Gus Bilirakis and his office promised to assist the family. The congressman’s chief of staff assured us,

“We are so glad you reached out to us. We will reach out to the family, the ambassador from Greece and also Lufthansa. We want to make sure these students are taken care of and brought home safely,” said Chief of Saff Liz Hittos.