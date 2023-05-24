The host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, Gayle Guyardo, heads to Urban Air in Tampa to explore Trampoline Fitness.

Trampoline fitness is growing in popularity.

It has gained popularity in recent years due to its numerous benefits for physical fitness and overall well-being.

Jumping on a trampoline is considered a low-impact exercise, meaning it puts less stress on your joints compared to activities like running or jumping on hard surfaces.

The trampoline’s mat absorbs a significant amount of the impact, reducing the risk of injuries and making it suitable for people of all fitness levels.

Trampoline fitness is fun for the whole family and can be a way to increases your heart rate, providing an excellent cardiovascular workout.

The constant bouncing engages large muscle groups, increasing oxygen circulation throughout the body and improving cardiovascular endurance.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.







