Training a rescue dog is important for several reasons. When you adopt a rescue dog, you are giving them a second chance at a loving home, and proper training can help ensure a successful transition and a positive relationship between you and your new furry companion.

Aaron Tullis and his Dutch Shepherd rescue pup Kai, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to show simple commands your dog can easily learn.

Tullis said, “It’s important to train rescue dogs because it creates an emotional link between the owner and pet.”

Tullis also believes training methods should be positive, patient, and consistent.

If you’re not experienced with dog training, consider seeking the guidance of a professional dog trainer or attending group training classes.

Every dog is unique, and their training needs may vary, so tailor your approach to your dog’s personality, background, and individual challenges.

