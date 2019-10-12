Wrong-way driver killed in head-on collision on I-275

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. (WFLA) — A 39-year-old Lutz woman died after driving the wrong way on I-275 and colliding head-on with another vehicle Saturday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-275 near mile marker 59 when she collided with a woman driving the correct way in the same lane.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman she collided with was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identification of the woman is pending family notification.

