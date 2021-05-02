Wrong-way driver causes multiple wrecks along I-4 in Hillsborough County, FHP says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Troopers have stopped a driver suspected of causing multiple crashes while traveling in the wrong direction on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was heading east in the westbound lanes of the interstate, and hit at least three other vehicles. There is no word on injuries.

The person continued driving and was eventually stopped near the Hillsborough/Polk county line.

They’re now on their way to the Orient Road Jail, according to troopers.

This story is developing and will be updated.