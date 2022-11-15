TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle as she crossed a street in Tampa early Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, the woman was not in a crosswalk when she was hit at about 4 a.m. near the intersection of North 22nd Street and East Henry Avenue.

“According to the driver, the pedestrian stepped into the path of travel, providing limited time to break and avoid the collision,” police said in a news release.

Police said the woman, who was not identified, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with investigators, according to police.

Police have shut down 22nd Street between East Henry to Clifton Street. The road should reopen around 8 a.m.