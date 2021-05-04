Woman dies in crash on Havendale Boulevard in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was killed Tuesday morning after a crash on a busy road in Winter Haven.

The crash happened just after midnight in the area of Havendale Boulevard and 14th Street Northwest.

The woman’s car flipped over and the front end was in shambles, with the front tire completely torn off.

Police said the eastbound lanes of Havendale Boulevard are closed between 14th Street Northwest and the entrance of Spring Lake Square, just before Highway 17.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

This story is developing and will be updated.