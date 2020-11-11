Strong winds from Hurricane Eta close Sunshine Skyway Bridge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –The Florida Highway Patrol is closing the Sunshine Skyway Bridge ahead of Hurricane Eta’s arrival on Wednesday.

Troopers decided to close the bridge after wind speeds reached 50 mph.

The bridge closed shortly before 11 a.m., and will remain closed until the weather calms. The Florida Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use alternate routes, keep their lights on, and to not travel across flooded roadways.

Hurricane Eta is about 145 miles south-southwest of Tampa and is bringing strong winds, and heavy rain to the area.

